UAE President arrives in Italy for G7 summit

DXB earlier said they are expecting to welcome more than 3.7 million guests between June 12 and 25
President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in the Italian Republic on Friday, June 14, on a working visit. He will participate in the G7 summit session on artificial intelligence and energy.
Italy is heading the work of the group's summit, within the framework of the UAE's keenness to contribute to strengthening efforts aimed at consolidating international dialogue and cooperation in facing the common challenges that the world is witnessing.
Doing so, the countries will be able to build a better and more prosperous future for future generations.
The delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed on the visit includes Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office; Ali Bin Hammad Al Shams, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the President of the State for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; and Abdullah Ali Al Saboosi, UAE Ambassador to the Italian Republic.
