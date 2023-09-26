UAE

UAE President appoints Sheikh Khalifa as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued an Emiri decree

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 8:04 PM

Last updated: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 4:30 PM

The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has appointed Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said: "The UAE President, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court."

