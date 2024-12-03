UAE President appoints Hazza bin Zayed as Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region

As the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Ruler's representative in the Al Ain Region.

Sheikh Hazza, 59, assumed the office as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi in March 2023. He was also the former National Security Advisor of the UAE and Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

He has been appointed the Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain Region after Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan passed away in May 2024.