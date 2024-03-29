UAE President announces Zayed Humanitarian Legacy initiative worth Dh20 billion

Surgical and orthopaedic departments at the hospital perform the surgeries to commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day
UAE President Sheikh has directed the launch of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, with Dh20 billion allocated for humanitarian works in the world's most vulnerable communities.
This initiative coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day and the launch of the initiative reinforces the humanitarian values embodied by Sheikh Zayed, extending his legacy of generosity and support to those in need globally.
The global humanitarian initiative aims to improve quality of life for the most vulnerable communities to build a prosperous future and achieve sustainable development, underscoring the UAE's commitment to Sheikh Zayed's approach towards extending a helping hand, contributing to building communities, and supporting vulnerable groups. Millions of people will benefit from this support.
The launch of the initiative comes at a crucial time, as humanitarian work has become more vital than ever to address the challenges posed by global health and economic crises.
It serves as a fundamental pillar in overcoming these challenges and fostering stability and development. The initiative embodies the humanitarian vision of the UAE, which strives to achieve sustainable development and social and economic progress for the world's most underprivileged communities.
Through this global initiative, the UAE enhances its status as a global humanitarian force in efforts to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity for all of humanity.
