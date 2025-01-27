UAE President announces 2025 as Year of Community

Photo: File

President Sheikh Mohamed announced 2025 as the Year of Community in the UAE. The leader encouraged "all those who call the UAE home" to contribute towards improving the community. The national initiative will be held under the slogan 'Hand in Hand'.

"Hand in hand we will work to strengthen social bonds, foster shared responsibility, and unlock potential for inclusive and sustainable growth," he said in a social media post.

Ambitious thoughts combined with bold action will help ensure that the nation remains an "inspiring model of progress and prosperity," Sheikh Mohamed added.

The Dubai Ruler hailed the declaration of the Year of Community as highlighting future priorities, like "strengthening social bonds and fostering unity across society."

A strong community "lays the groundwork for a brighter future for generations to come," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, said. The foundation of the nation's strength lies in the connection and care between individuals, he stressed.

The also seeks to foster innovation in fields such as entrepreneurship and emerging industries, including artificial intelligence, alongside other UAE national priorities. Numerous events will be held throughout 2025 to strengthen cohesion, preserve cultural heritage and uphold Emirati values, nurture intergenerational ties, and create inclusive spaces.