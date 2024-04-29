UAE prepares for unstable weather conditions ahead of rain forecast this week

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 9:34 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 9:59 PM

The UAE is preparing for the expected unstable weather conditions that will take place in the country after a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority is holding a series of meetings with top officials to discuss the same.

During these meetings, the officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time, along with the readiness of all relevant entities.

After the previous storm that took place on April 16, authorities are diligently studying the effects of such weather conditions on certain areas in the country.

Residents have been urged to not spread rumours during this crucial time, and they must follow official sources to get accurate information, guidance and updates in the country.

Additionally, they must strictly adhere to safety protocols, particularly in areas prone to heavy rainfall.

