UAE prepared for 'next pandemic' after Covid-19, experts say

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 7:52 PM

It has just been one year since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the end of the Covid pandemic, but experts are already asking when the next one will occur. “We know another pandemic is going to come but we don’t know when,” said Dr Mahra Khalifa Al Hosani, from the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Her comments came at a panel discussion about the UAE’s preparedness to face future pandemics at the University of Birmingham in Dubai on Thursday.

The Covid pandemic, which killed nearly 7 million people globally, is considered to be one of the deadliest in history.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One expert said it was only “a matter of time” before the next pandemic occurs. “It could either be a respiratory viral illness because it spreads quickly, or a zoonotic infection that spreads from animals to human beings, or a vector-borne disease that spreads from mosquitoes – like dengue,” said Dr Ahmed Alhammadi, President of Emirates Infectious Diseases Society.

According to Dr Ahmed, an increase in human population puts more people at risk for zoonotic diseases. “To meet the needs of the growing population, especially in countries like India and China many forests are cut down,” he said. “This puts people in environments were previously animals lived and this exposes them to new strains putting them at risk.”

UAE fully prepared

Despite it being difficult to predict how or when the next pandemic will occur, the UAE is fully ready to deal with anything, as per Dr Mahra, Section Head of Preparedness and Response in Communicable Disease Sector, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

“I can confidently say that we are prepared for the next pandemic,” she said. “We are also constantly evolving. We are learning and improving as we go. Now we have more advanced technologies, testing and more advanced specialities that help us to constantly learn and be prepared.”

According to Dr Ahmed, the UAE has a plan of action that will be put into motion if and when there is another pandemic. “The national emergency and disaster management has a detailed plan where to admit patients, how to transport them and even how to store medication,” he said.

He also shared some challenges they faced during the Covid pandemic. “When we started the Sputnik vaccine trial in Al Ain, one of the challenges we faced was to obtain a fridge that stored things at -20 degree Celsius,” he recalled.