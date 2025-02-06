UAE: PowerChina hosts Sunmarke School for desalination and intercultural exchange

PowerChina, in partnership with the Confucius Institute at the University of Dubai and Sunmarke School, hosted a technical exchange at the UAE Hassyan Desalination Project.

PowerChina, in collaboration with the Confucius Institute at the University of Dubai and Sunmarke School, organised a technical exchange activity themed "Popularising Desalination Technology and Promoting China-UAE Intercultural Exchange" at the UAE Hassyan Desalination Project site.

The programme featured a guided tour of the project site, interactive experiments, and cultural presentations, offering local students a unique and enriching experience that seamlessly blended science and culture. The programme provided an opportunity to promote cultural exchange while demonstrating how Chinese construction companies like PowerChina are contributing to solving global issues, especially in the UAE.

Abdulaziz Al Mahdi, CEO of the UAE Hassyan Desalination Project, warmly welcomed the students and teachers in his speech. He highlighted that the UAE Hassyan Desalination Project is one of the largest desalination projects in the world. Al Mahdi expressed his belief that the on-site teaching and visit would provide students with valuable insights into the technology and significance of desalination.

Many students mentioned that it was their first time to visit a desalination project built by a Chinese contractor. To give them an overview of PowerChina, Hong Li, Chief Representative of PowerChina in the UAE, briefly introduced the company. She explained that PowerChina is a large state-owned enterprise in China, specialising in planning, design, construction, and operation in energy, water ecological environmental governance and development, and infrastructure. The company has a wealth of experience in international business management and core leading technologies.

During the experimental operation session, students from Sunmarke School gained a deeper understanding of seawater desalination technology by testing water quality indices at various stages of the desalination process. This hands-on experience allowed them to explore the joy of scientific discovery and innovation.

In the interactive Q&A session, the students actively participated, answering questions with enthusiasm. Their insightful responses brought the event’s atmosphere to a vibrant peak.

Leila, a student representative from Sunmarke School, shared her excitement about the event: “Thanks to PowerChina for providing us with this valuable opportunity. It was a wonderful experience that made me realise the importance of freshwater resources. This activity seamlessly combined science, technology, innovation, and reality, showcasing how science and technology can address global challenges.”

David, the lead teacher, shared his thoughts with enthusiasm: “Students typically learn about sustainable development and environmental protection in theory during their school studies, but this activity seamlessly combined theory with practice. For many students, this was their first experience with a desalination project, making it a meaningful opportunity to broaden their horizons and deepen their understanding of the world.”

At the conclusion of the event, both teachers and students expressed their appreciation, describing the experience as vibrant and full of hope, much like the Year of the Snake, which symbolizes wisdom and progress. They extended warm wishes for the Chinese New Year to all staff members in both Chinese and English, saying: “She Nian Kuai Le, Happy Chinese New Year!”

By the end of the event, Li Junqi, Vice-President of PowerChina Mena, emphasised the importance of water resources and desalination in his speech. Mr. Li expressed hope for more exchange activities in the future to further deepen cooperation between the UAE and China in the fields of culture, science, and technology.

This cross-cultural exchange activity, featuring a visit to the desalination project, is part of PowerChina’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the friendship between the UAE and China while fostering a positive image of Chinese companies overseas. The event deepened mutual understanding and friendship between PowerChina and the local community, laying a strong foundation for building a shared future in this new era.