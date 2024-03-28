UAE: Popular food preservative may be banned soon

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 2:27 PM

Hydrogenated oil — a type of fat that food manufacturers use to keep foods fresher for longer — may soon be banned in the UAE, based on a hearing at the Federal National Council (FNC).

During a session of the FNC, Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, discussed the possibility of a ban on hydrogenated oils in the country's food industry.

She emphasised on the health risks associated with these oils and stated that the National Committee for Food Safety has partially approved the ban already.

The ministry will provide a grace period for food establishments across the nation to comply with certain standard specifications before the ban takes effect. It will also monitor the implementation of the ban through relevant authorities.

ALSO READ: