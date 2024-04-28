UAE: Popular drinking water brand confirmed to be safe in Abu Dhabi

Temperature will reach up to 36ºC and 37ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
An Abu Dhabi authority confirmed the safety of Perrier water products circulating in the emirate's markets on Sunday.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) reassured consumers in the emirate that it is taking all necessary measures and procedures to prevent any unsafe and unhealthy products from reaching the emirate's markets.
The authority stressed that all food products in circulation are subject to strict control throughout the supply chain. The same applies to imported food products at various ports, where no product is allowed to enter unless it meets the approved specifications.
In addition, every food product undergoes inspection and sampling at sales centres to ensure that it is fit for consumption.
It also emphasised the importance of consumers' confidence in the quality of food sold in local markets, whether locally produced or imported from abroad.
