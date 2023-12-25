UAE: Police warns parents against violent online games for children

We delve into the heartwarming stories of four families, each cherishing their unique celebrations in the Emirates
The Abu Dhabi Police has warned parents against violent electronic games, noting that the serious effects of these games include addiction, isolation and separation from reality.
Officials said parents and guardians should monitor their children's activity on their smart devices.
Police have urged parents to monitor their children and intervene in their choice of games and e-applications.
Abu Dhabi Police has also asked parents to track their children's online activities and to encourage them to report any attempts to bully or blackmail them.
It called on families to report such cases by calling the hotline Aman Service number 8002626 (AMAN2626) or by text messages (2828) or via email (aman@adpolice.gov.ae) or through the smart application of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police.
ALSO READ:
We delve into the heartwarming stories of four families, each cherishing their unique celebrations in the Emirates
Algerian writer Waciny Laredj wins the Great Arab Minds Award in Literature and Arts
Authorities evacuated the entire building after a fire on Saturday night and many residents were still waiting outside for further instructions
Liwa International Festival is a popular choice among thrill-seeking motorists in the UAE
The performance-based bonus is intended for those civilian employees who have met certain standards and excelled at their work
While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, three participants were awarded the Triple 100 Guaranteed raffle prize
The convicts were found guilty of compromising the lives of other road users, showboating on a public road in a dangerous manner among others
Let's revisit some of the headlines that shook communities; tales that broke our hearts; and snippets of life that made you go 'this can't be real'