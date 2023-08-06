UAE: Police warn residents to stay away from dam in RAK during heavy rains

Unstable weather conditions are likely to continue, with rains forecast until at least Tuesday, August 8

Photo: Twitter

Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 9:43 PM

As heavy rains and hail continue to hit parts of the UAE, the Ras Al Khaimah Police has issued a warning for residents.

The authority took to social media to inform the public that the Wadi Shawka Dam has reached full capacity. The police asks residents and visitors to the region to avoid the stream of the wadi and its nearby valleys.

Other authorities have also urged residents to avoid going to areas prone to flash floods, with official videos showing rainwater flowing through valleys.

