UAE: Police warn motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents recorded in 2023

Last year, 22 accidents were reported in the UAE that were caused by tyre explosions, according to the Ministry of Interior's (MOI) records. Thirteen (13) of these accidents were committed in Abu Dhabi, 4 in Dubai, 1 each in Sharjah and Fujairah, and 3 in Ras Al Khaimah.
As summer temperatures soar, the Abu Dhabi Police have reminded drivers to inspect their tyres regularly. The risk of blowouts increases during periods of high heat, making tyre maintenance crucial, according to their latest road safety campaign.
As part of the 'safe summer' and 'accident-free summer' campaigns, drivers are urged to inspect their vehicles periodically to ensure safety by detecting any damage or cracks that could lead to tyre blowouts and subsequent traffic accidents.
Speed increases the chances of a tyre burst on the road, but there are several other factors:
Tyre age: Tyres deteriorate over time and with bad driving habits, losing traction and increasing the risk of bursts.
Heat pressure: Excessive heat raises tyre pressure, leading to expansion and potential bursts.
Overloading: Exceeding a vehicle's payload capacity puts extra stress on tyres, causing them to burst.
Damaged tyres: Worn-out or damaged tyres should be repaired or replaced promptly to avoid bursts.
Tyre quality: Low-quality tyres wear out faster and are more prone to bursts.
Inflation: Both under-inflated and over-inflated tyres are prone to damage and bursting.
Driving a vehicle with damaged or worn-out tyres is an offence punishable by a fine of Dh500, 4 black points, and one-week vehicle impoundment, according to the police, citing Article 82 of the Federal Traffic Law. Authorities have increased traffic checks to catch violators and warn of the dangers of driving with bad tyres.
According to MOI records drivers received a total of 18,145 violations for driving with unfit tyres. 8,984 motorists in Abu Dhabi, 2,413 in Dubai, 2,093 in Sharjah, 1,572 in Ajman, 182 in Umm Al-Quwain, 2,260 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 641 in Fujairah violated the traffic rule.
