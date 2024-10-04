UAE: Police to start night patrols at residential areas, workers' housing sites in Umm Al Quwain

The residential facilities will be spread over five areas
To ensure security during the evening hours, Umm Al Quwain police started night patrols around the streets of the emirate, it said on Friday.
The initiative aims "to inspect residential neighbourhoods, places where expatriate workers gather, workers’ housing areas, and industrial areas", it added.
The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police posted a video on X that shows patrol cars being driven in the streets at night.
In March, The Umm Al Quwain police confiscated a number of vehicles after the drivers gathered in one location and engaged in reckless racing on the streets of the emirate. This dangerous behaviour not only jeopardised the lives of the motorists involved but also seriously threatened other road users.
The police called on all drivers and road users to adhere to traffic laws and regulations, emphasising the importance of avoiding reckless behaviour on the roads to prevent potential traffic accidents.
