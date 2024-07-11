UAE police to serve at Paris 2024 Olympics; training includes French lessons

Temperatures have been soaring across country, with a new high of 50.8℃ recorded on Tuesday
The UAE police will play an important role in ensuring security at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, according to an announcement by the Ministry in Interior.
In response to an invitation from France, the UAE police support team, comprising of highly trained personnel and specialised units from various UAE police force have undergone rigorous field exercises and language training in preparation for the global event.
The team has received specialised field training to handle various security scenarios, implement security plans, provide first aid, and French language lessons to enhance integration and communication with the public.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Announced by the authority on X, the initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to international cooperation in ensuring the safety and smooth operation of major sporting gatherings.
Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the significance of this mission, stating: "You will head to friendly France next week and be part of the police system. We want you to integrate into it and serve them as you serve in the UAE." He added: "There will be citizens from all over the world and Emirati citizens there, and we will serve them equally."
Scheduled to commence on July 26, the 2024 Paris Olympics will witness the participation of athletes and spectators from around the world, including 14 male and female Emirati athletes.
ALSO READ:
Temperatures have been soaring across country, with a new high of 50.8℃ recorded on Tuesday
Five defendants were sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Dh10 million each for money laundering crimes
One resident saw as many as 20 drivers changing tyres on roadsides over the past three days
A Pakistani national also won the prize with a ticket he purchased on his way to Chicago, USA
For those with children, many properties are also offering complimentary play sessions and extras, making way for the whole family to spend less
The municipality reminded residents that they need to find a suitable place for their vehicles, especially if they are travelling
The embassy paid for his flight ticket and arranged all necessary paperwork
Zaid’s career began in 1999 with Merrill Lynch in London, advising Middle Eastern family offices on investments and structuring