UAE: Police rescue 8 people stranded at 3,500 feet in Ras Al Khaimah

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 1:45 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 1:47 PM

Eight people stranded in a rugged mountainous region were rescued by the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police. The foreign nationals were stranded at an altitude of 3,500 feet, the authority announced on Sunday.

Colonel Abdullah Ali Al Shahi, head of the Air Division in Ras Al Khaimah Police, reported that the authorities received a distress call regarding the group in the mountains north of the Emirate. They promptly dispatched one of their helicopters to the specified location. The stranded individuals were safely rescued and evacuated with the collaboration of relevant parties.

Colonel Al Shahi emphasised that all eight individuals were found to be in good health and were transported to a secure and accessible area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities urge members of the community to exercise caution when venturing into mountainous areas. They are asked to steer clear of rugged terrains and valley streams, which may pose safety hazards. It is recommended that individuals take necessary precautions to mitigate risks and ensure their safety without exposing themselves to any potential dangers.

ALSO READ: