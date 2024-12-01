UAE: Several reckless drivers arrested in Fujairah

A number of reckless drivers have been arrested in Al Faqit area, Fujairah Police said in a social media post. The drivers have been referred to Public Prosecution, authorities added.

Earlier this year, Fujairah Police arrested several motorists for illegally racing on a public road in the emirate. The authorities investigated the incident, which took place in March, in Al Sodah region, by monitoring surveillance footage.