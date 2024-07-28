UAE: Police announce security exercise in Abu Dhabi; no photography allowed

After rescue teams administered first aid, he was transported to the hospital
Abu Dhabi Police has announced a security exercise on Sunday.
Taking to X, the authority alerted residents of the exercise that will take place on the evening of July 28 in Mina Zayed.
Residents have been urged not to approach the area and to not take photographs in order to preserve public safety.
The exercise is being carried out to enhance response during emergency situations.
