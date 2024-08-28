UAE: Philippine missions tell overstaying kababayans to avail of amnesty now

Net Zero doesn’t mean eliminating all emissions; it’s about reducing them as much as possible and offsetting remaining emissions through actions such as reforestation
The Philippine missions in the UAE have urged their kababayan (countrymen) who have concerns regarding their immigration status – whether as residents, visitors, or holders of other visa types – to take full advantage of the upcoming amnesty program.
“Come forward as soon as possible and communicate (your) intention to avail of this program. Waiting until the last minute may result in unnecessary complications. Thus, early action is encouraged to ensure a smooth and successful application process,” the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General-Dubai said in a joint statement sent to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.
The statement follows after the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) held a press conference on Wednesday, announcing that there will be no ban and no fines levied against those who will avail of the two-month amnesty period that will start on Sunday, September 1, and will run until October 30 this year.
The ICP also clarified that the amnesty programme covers all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency visas. Those who would opt to leave the country will not get an entry ban and they can return to the UAE any time with the right visa.
Those who ran away or absconded from their sponsors can also apply. Those who were born with no documents can also avail of the amnesty and rectify their status. However, those who entered the country illegally, are not eligible to apply for the amnesty.
More details of the UAE visa amnesty program can be found here.
The Philippine missions noted the amnesty initiative "offers an invaluable opportunity for our kababayan to regularise their stay in the UAE or to facilitate their return home without facing legal consequences.”
“The amnesty program is a fresh start, providing all expatriates with the chance to rectify their immigration status. For those unable to secure legitimate employment within the UAE, this program allows you to return to the Philippines with dignity and the option to re-enter the UAE in the future with the appropriate visa,” the Philippine missions underscored, adding: “(We) wish to express our deepest gratitude to the UAE Government for its continued generosity and support of expatriate communities.”
The Philippine missions also assured that they “stand ready to assist with consular services, repatriation, and other related inquiries."
“We aim to ensure that every Filipino in the UAE avails of the chance to legalise their status and secure a bright future, either here in the UAE or back home in the Philippines.
The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi can be reached at (+971) 50 8137836 and (+971) 50 4438003
PCG-Dubai can be reached at (+971) 4 220 7100; WhatsApp only (+971) 56 417 7558; and via Assistance to Nationals at (+971) 56 501 5756
