UAE: Pfizer to expand in GCC, vows to improve access to vaccines, 'breakthrough' treatments

US biopharmaceutical and biotechnology company Pfizer has announced its plans to boost its presence in the Gulf region by investing in healthcare infrastructure, advancing digital health solutions, and supporting research and education.

“In the Gulf, we are committed to accelerating the availability of global innovations while fostering partnerships with governments, healthcare providers, and key stakeholders,” Serhat Yalcinkaya, Pfizer Gulf cluster country manager, told Khaleej Times.

“(Our) vision is to advance health equity and innovation by ensuring timely access to transformative breakthroughs that improve the quality of life for people in the region. This vision is integrated with our global mission: To deliver breakthroughs that change patients’ lives,” he added.

Yalcinkaya said Pfizer will also help in “expanding access to vaccines and innovative therapies, as well as supporting initiatives that emphasise local data generation.”

“We aim to contribute to the development of sustainable healthcare solutions that resonate both regionally and globally,” he underscored.

Partnerships with public and private institutions

The American multinational corporation has partnerships with governments and healthcare institutions across the region.

Yalcinkaya pointed out: “One of our most impactful partnerships is our collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), where we aim to advance real-world data generation space and expand into various disease areas.”

“This initiative aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as leading global hub for healthcare, life science and innovation, leveraging local tools such as early registration and access, and the unique advantage of our demographics,” he added.

Yalcinkaya continued: “Our hub in Dubai plays an important role in ensuring supply flexibility and facilitating the timely delivery of Pfizer medicines to multiple Gulf countries. This capacity enables us to better serve the region’s healthcare systems and address patients' unmet needs.”

Pfizer also rolled ‘Patient Support Programs’ across GCC, aimed at helping eligible patients access their medications, regardless of financial challenges.

Serhat Yalcinkaya

Breakthroughs in the market

Yalcinkaya noted Pfizer last year introduced more than 20 innovative treatments across the Gulf.

“Among these advancements is a breakthrough migraine treatment that offers rapid relief and significantly enhances the quality of life for patients living with this debilitating condition,” he said, adding: “Pfizer is also championing maternal immunisation against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), as well as providing vital protection for newborns, infants, and adults who are considered at high risk against severe respiratory illnesses.”

Pfizer also launched a transformative treatment for alopecia areata – an autoimmune disease causing hair loss. “This offers a renewed hope to patients as young as 12 who face challenges with self-image and emotional well-being,” Yalcinkaya noted.

He added: “Also last year, we successfully launched more than 30 products in the Gulf, with a significant emphasis on maternal immunisation and vaccination through the introduction of the RSV vaccine, and the latest pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20). We also ensured the seamless integration of oncology treatments following the Seagen acquisition, where we are poised to change the cancer treatment paradigm.”

Yalcinkaya credited the streamlined regulatory frameworks in the region that have allowed Pfizer to introduce its medicines to the Gulf shortly after their US rollout.

One of the first Covid vaccines

It can be recalled Pfizer played a pivotal role in the Gulf’s Covid-19 response by delivering one of the first mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccines, which was key in mitigating the pandemic’s impact and protecting millions of lives. Yalcinkaya shared: “We worked in close collaboration with governments and healthcare authorities to ensure rapid vaccine distribution. “The Gulf countries demonstrated exceptional leadership during the pandemic, acting swiftly and decisively to safeguard public health. Their proactive measures, readiness to adopt new technologies, and commitment to protecting their populations positioned the region as a global model for effective pandemic response,” he added. “Looking ahead,” Yalcinkaya continued: “Pfizer remains committed to strengthening the region’s healthcare resilience by advancing public health preparedness. This includes investing in vaccine innovation, continuing to partner with health communities and governments to address challenges with gaps in cold chain and service delivery, and leveraging digital health solutions to improve early detection and disease management.” Developing local talents Yalcinkaya said Pfizer’s strategy in the region is in line with the development of local talents. “It is a cornerstone of our strategy, as we continue to invest in the region’s people to build a strong foundation for the future of healthcare growth in the Gulf,” he added, underscoring Pfizer will “support capacity-building initiatives, such as training healthcare professionals and advancing clinical research.” He reiterated “Pfizer's strategic priorities in the Gulf have evolved significantly to focus on advancing healthcare and delivering medical breakthroughs that positively impact the lives of millions of people across the region.” “The Gulf region, particularly the UAE, has emerged as a global leader in healthcare innovation, cultivating an environment where medical breakthroughs are rapidly accessible. We will continue working with government and private institutions to ensure preparedness for future health crises,” he underscored. ALSO READ: Pfizer's cancer drug combo improves overall survival in late-stage study Pfizer's RSV vaccine shows benefit in immuno-compromised adults: Study