UAE traffic alert: Partial road closures on these key roads in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

The ultimate goal is to achieve carbon-free public transportation by 2050
Motorists in the UAE have been alerted of partial road closures on key roads in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday said that there will be a partial road closure of King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street in Abu Dhabi from Saturday until Monday (July 24).
The ITC also announced partial road closures of Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street and Baniyas Street in Al Ain from Saturday until August 3.
Meanwhile, Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority said that there will be a partial road closure of Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Street, for maintenance works in two phases.
The first phase will be from Saturday until July 25, while the second phase will be from July 26 until July 30. The authority urged motorists to use alternative roads.
ALSO READ:
The ultimate goal is to achieve carbon-free public transportation by 2050
The GEMS American Academy, Abu Dhabi has been offering a 90-minute Arabic class every week
Twitter user explains how the tomatoes were packed and transported — but are people allowed to carry fruits and vegetables when travelling? Check official advisory here
Reports showed that Etisalat by e& recorded the fastest median download speed across both mobile and fixed
The accident was considered the deadliest road crash in the country in recent years
Today will be mostly sunny in the country, with temperatures expected to hit 48 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 41 degrees Celsius in Dubai
In a video posted on social media, the UAE resident advised his followers to beware of such requests and not to send funds
Number of injuries and major traffic accidents have risen last year, based on the data recently released by the Ministry of Interior