UAE: Parents discover daughter's vaping habit after visit to doctor for breathlessness

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 6:00 AM

A 17-year-old high school student, Nada (surname withheld for privacy reasons), was displaying symptoms like breathlessness and chest discomfort for quite some time following physical activities, such as sports, at her school.

Concerned about these symptoms, Nada’s parents, who are Iraqi expats residing in the UAE, decided to seek medical advice for their daughter.

During the consultation, she disclosed being a consistent vaper for two years, initially considering it harmless and a way to blend in with her peers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, she had noticed worsening symptoms, including increased fatigue and difficulty concentrating in school. Despite her concerns, she found it challenging to quit vaping due to cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

“An assessment had revealed early signs of cardiovascular dysfunction, including elevated blood pressure and decreased exercise tolerance,” said Dr Karim Ghannem, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist at Thumbay University Hospital. “Then, we discussed with her the detrimental effects of vaping on heart and lungs, urging her to quit immediately. A personalized cessation plan was devised, incorporating behavioral interventions, nicotine replacement therapy, and ongoing healthcare support. With support, Nada has seen improvements in her symptoms and overall health over the past few months,” he added.

Public health crisis

Doctors highlighted vaping is gaining prominence among the student population in the UAE which is a public health crisis.

They said this increasing prevalence particularly among young people poses a significant health risk with numerous potential consequences.

Similarly, it has also been noticed by some educators that students often congregate in bathrooms to stealthily vape.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in this demographic’s adoption of the trend, driven by factors such as easy accessibility, interesting flavours, and misconceptions about lower harm compared to conventional cigarettes.

'The era of e-cigarettes: A cross-sectional study of vaping preferences, reasons for use, and withdrawal symptoms among current e-cigarette users in the United Arab Emirates' is a published paper that looks at e-cigarette use in the UAE.

According to the paper, 80.9 per cent of the participants believed that e-cigarettes are less harmful than tobacco cigarettes, while 71.9 per cent of participants said they use e-cigarettes to help them quit smoking tobacco cigarettes.

Other reasons for using e-cigarettes include trying new types of smoking and flavors and curiosity.

Vapers often start young

Ghannem, added, “According to the findings of the National Library of Medicine Report published in 2021, nicotine vaping has become a prominent behaviour among the student population in UAE, with a notable proportion of users citing enjoyment of flavour and vaporising experience, while others perceive it as a tool for smoking cessation. Additionally, the majority of current users were found to have initiated smoking during their teens, between the ages of 16 and 20, and reported daily smoking habits.”

He explained its chemicals can cause inflammation and oxidative stress in blood vessels, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes. Additionally, vaping can cause respiratory issues, and exacerbate pre-existing conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Vaping teens face 7x higher risk of future smoking

Dr Emad Al Nemnem, Consultant and Head Pulmonary Diseases, Burjeel Medical City, emphasised young people are more likely to visit medical clinics to complain of other diseases, such as frequent colds and chest infections.

“The main cause of which may be electronic smoking”, he said. “It has been scientifically proven that nicotine affects brain development in this group and also affects memory, way of thinking, learning, self-control, attention, and increases the risk of addiction to smoking later. Teenagers are at a seven-time greater risk of smoking regular cigarettes in the future and becoming addicted to them.”

Even psychologists and wellness experts reiterate vaping has not only emerged as a statement of rebellion or coolness but as a misguided coping mechanism in the absence of more adaptive emotional regulation strategies.

Girish Hemnani, Life Coach and Energy Healer based in Dubai said, “While addressing the root cause with teens hooked on to vaping I found that at the core of vaping is nicotine addiction which is not just the physiological dependence on the substance but also, and perhaps more profoundly, the psychological aspect—specifically, the inability to self-soothe and regulate negative emotions or anxiety.”

He explained this challenge is often rooted in feelings of nervousness or discomfort, leading individuals to seek out nicotine as a means of temporary relief or escape.

“In a world where instant gratification is expected, teens are finding it increasingly difficult to navigate their emotional responses to stress, anxiety, and peer pressure without immediate solutions. Contrary to the popular narrative that associates vaping with a desire to appear cool—today's teens are navigating a vastly different landscape. The pervasive growth of social media exacerbates this issue by setting unrealistic expectations for individuals, blurring the lines between reality and the curated projections seen online,” added Hemnani.

Vaping only for 18+

In accordance with Dubai Municipality regulations, the sale of vaping products to individuals under the age of 18 is strictly prohibited, and stringent penalties are enforced for non-compliance.

Vaping falls under the Electronic Cigarettes category, considered a distinct form of smoking, and is governed by Federal Law No. 15 of 2009 on Tobacco Control. As per this legislation, the minimum age for the purchase and use of vaping products is set at 18 years old.

However, there have been concerns about vapes being widely available and being sold to underage students by unscrupulous individuals.

Student-led awareness campaigns

But at the same time, as some youngsters get hooked to vaping, there are others who are initiating student-led projects aimed at increasing awareness about the issue.

A Grade 12 student at GEMS Dubai American Academy (DAA), Riya Ananthanpillai, has created an interactive educational module that discusses the negative effects of vaping on adolescents. Sparked by conversations with her mother, who works in healthcare, and seeing the rise of vaping among teenagers, Riya became motivated to spread awareness about the negative effects of vaping.

“I began by reading evidence-based research on the subject and, in September 2022, with the help of a mentor, created a fun, interactive educational module. I presented the module to my school administration, who promptly secured all necessary governmental approvals, which meant the module now had the go-ahead to be presented in schools throughout the UAE,” said Riya.

In April 2023, the module that was piloted among DAA high school students in Grades 9-12 received positive feedback.

She added, “The module involves an interactive Kahoot quiz that tests students’ knowledge of vaping, as well as a presentation providing detailed information and videos that explain things further. This is followed by a short group discussion and an opportunity to provide feedback. Finally, students are tasked with creating an infographic on the subject, drawing on everything they’ve learnt, with the ‘winning’ infographics chosen for display around school.”

Following the success at DAA, the module will now be rolled out to other GEMS schools.

Dr Ethan Hildreth, Superintendent/CEO, GEMS Dubai American Academy (DAA), said, “As educators, it is our duty to equip our students with the knowledge and tools to navigate the challenges they face in today’s world. Riya’s initiative to develop a vaping learning module is a testament to the proactive mindset and dedication to the wellbeing of her peers at DAA and across the GEMS network.”

Teachers in UAE schools are being trained to be vigilant for signs of vaping and maintain open communication with parents.

Principal and Director, DPS Dubai, Rashmi Nandkeolyar, said, “Our school implements a strict discipline policy, integrated into the Students’ Code of Conduct, to address teen vaping. A dedicated Student Council Team, reinforced by Student Ambassadors, raises awareness of the ill effects of vaping. Students who are at risk of indulging in vaping are assigned buddies for support. Regular outreach programs by the Pastoral Care Department for parents and students reinforce this.”

ALSO READ: