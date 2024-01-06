UAE: Palestinian evacuee from Gaza now free from cancer

The Etisalat Market Outside The Box promises an out-of-the-box shopping experience where there is something for the entire family
In November 2023, a ray of hope shone on Noorhan Jameel Abed's life. Noorhan was one of 1,000 cancer patients flown out to the UAE from Gaza for treatment. Diagnosed with leukemia for two and a half years, her treatment in Gaza had been precarious and constantly threatened by the escalating crisis.
Noorhan was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients who arrived in the country for treatment, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in the UAE's hospitals.
Standing by her side at Abu Dhabi airport, ready to return home after Noorhan's miraculous recovery, her mother, Manal Mahmoud Abed, choked back tears of gratitude. "The UAE's initiative was a lifeline," she said, her voice thick with emotion. "Noorhan was one of the first to benefit - receiving the highest level of care imaginable – from comprehensive assessments to specialised treatment, every step meticulously orchestrated. Today, thanks to God and the UAE's unwavering support, my daughter is free of cancer," she told the Emirates News Agency (Wam).
Manal spoke of the dedicated medical team who attended Noorhan around the clock, the concerned authorities who ensured her needs were met, and the warm hospitality that embraced them during their stay. "The UAE has always been a pillar of support for the Palestinian people," she affirmed. "This humanitarian act of extraordinary generosity has given life back to countless children and families, weaving a tapestry of hope amidst adversity."
ALSO READ:
The Etisalat Market Outside The Box promises an out-of-the-box shopping experience where there is something for the entire family
The confiscated vehicles will only be released after paying an impoundment fee of up to Dh50,000
Authorities have repeatedly warned residents that official entities will never call and ask for fine payment or send OTP
People are focused on health goals and want more fulfilling and meaningful experiences with friends and family, according to a new survey
Temple receives additional 12,000 worshippers this year compared to previous years
UAE Ministry calls for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire to end the bloodshed, and to facilitate the immediate delivery of relief and aid
The Emaar Founder talks about his successes and failures in a video on social media
The peak of this travel surge was on December 30, with 224,380 passengers passing through the emirate's different ports