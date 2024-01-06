UAE: Palestinian evacuee from Gaza now free from cancer

Published: Sat 6 Jan 2024, 1:31 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Jan 2024, 2:16 PM

In November 2023, a ray of hope shone on Noorhan Jameel Abed's life. Noorhan was one of 1,000 cancer patients flown out to the UAE from Gaza for treatment. Diagnosed with leukemia for two and a half years, her treatment in Gaza had been precarious and constantly threatened by the escalating crisis.

Noorhan was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients who arrived in the country for treatment, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in the UAE's hospitals.

Standing by her side at Abu Dhabi airport, ready to return home after Noorhan's miraculous recovery, her mother, Manal Mahmoud Abed, choked back tears of gratitude. "The UAE's initiative was a lifeline," she said, her voice thick with emotion. "Noorhan was one of the first to benefit - receiving the highest level of care imaginable – from comprehensive assessments to specialised treatment, every step meticulously orchestrated. Today, thanks to God and the UAE's unwavering support, my daughter is free of cancer," she told the Emirates News Agency (Wam).

Manal spoke of the dedicated medical team who attended Noorhan around the clock, the concerned authorities who ensured her needs were met, and the warm hospitality that embraced them during their stay. "The UAE has always been a pillar of support for the Palestinian people," she affirmed. "This humanitarian act of extraordinary generosity has given life back to countless children and families, weaving a tapestry of hope amidst adversity."

