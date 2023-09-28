UAE: Pakistani expat wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

Some schools even noted a drop in attendance due to costly air tickets
A UAE resident hailing from Pakistan has become a millionaire this week with Mahzooz's weekly draw.
Umer, a 31-year-old office manager from Pakistan, who lives and works in Sharjah took home the whopping prize of Dh1 million after participating in Mahzooz for over a year.
The now millionaire, first learned about Mahzooz Saturday Millions through YouTube shortly after arriving in the UAE. Fascinated by the concept, he began participating whenever he could. His commitment and consistency finally paid off when, on Saturday, October 23, 2023, he received an email from Mahzooz relaying the good news.
The news came as a shock to him, and he could hardly believe his eyes. Alone in his room, he immediately called his family in Pakistan to share the incredible news. His family's joy and excitement were palpable, as this marked the first time Umer had ever won such a raffle.
Umer has ambitious plans for his newfound fortune. His primary goal is to improve the standard of living for his family back in Pakistan, a heartfelt aspiration that reflects his dedication to his loved ones. Additionally, he intends to explore investment opportunities in the UAE, with an eye on establishing a small business that will not only secure his future but also contribute to the local economy.
Mahzooz Saturday Millions recently unveiled a new prize structure guaranteeing thousands of winners every week. As part of this revamp, three guaranteed winners will share the new raffle prize of Dh300,000, with each receiving an equal share of Dh100,000.
