UAE: Pakistan Navy ships arrive in Dubai; open for visits today

Supplied photos

Published: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 9:32 AM

The Pakistani community in the UAE has a rare opportunity to visit Pakistan Navy ships which are docked in Dubai.

Pakistan Navy ship Madadgar and Pakistan Maritime Security ship Zhob arrived at Port Mina Rashid Dubai on January 8, 2024, as part of the goodwill visit to the UAE, and will remain docked till January 11, 2024.

The ships are open for visits on January 10, 2024, from 11am to 1pm. Interested families who wish to take advantage of this unique opportunity and visit the ship need to send an email to the Consulate General of Pakistan at cg@pakistanconsulatedubai.ae. They are required to carry their Pakistan and UAE ID cards during the visit.

There are approximately 1.7 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE in various fields of life.

The ships were received by Hussain Mohammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai and senior officials of the UAE.

Built indigenously in Pakistan, Madadgar is a multipurpose small tanker plus utility ship while Zhob has been designed for law enforcement and policing at sea.

Pakistan Navy officers will remain engaged in various interactions during the UAE visit to ensure the continuity of strong bilateral collaboration. The Pak Navy ships will also host an official reception onboard.

The Pakistan Navy and the UAE Navy enjoy cordial ties and pay frequent visits to each other. The bilateral Pakistan-UAE Exercise Nasr-al-Bahar is a regular feature which is the manifestation of the Navy's desire to foster closer ties between the two navies.

ALSO READ: