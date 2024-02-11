UAE: Pakistan ambassador offers condolences on the martyrdom of 4 Emirati soldiers

Published: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 5:25 PM

Pakistan on Sunday offered condolences on the martyrdom of four UAE soldiers in a terrorist attack in Somalia.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of precious human lives in the terrorist attack in Somalia. We share the grief and sorrow of the bereaved families and express solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this difficult hour,” said Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador in the UAE.

On Sunday, the ministry announced the deaths of three soldiers and an officer from the Bahrain Defence Force, as well as the injury of two others. However, one of the injured individuals succumbed to his injuries after returning home.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The attack occurred while the soldiers were performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces.

Expressing his sympathies and solidarity, the ambassador said that he and his countrymen share the pain of the mourning families and firmly stand with the people and government of UAE.

He further said that Pakistan, being a victim of this menace, is against terrorism in its all forms and manifestations.

The UAE and Pakistan enjoy strong brotherly relations, supporting each other in different spheres of life.

Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi also addressed the 7th Ministerial Consultation of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) on Sunday.

Highlighting the role of the forum, the Ambassador said that is a unique dialogue that brings 17 member states from Gulf and Asia together with the core objective to address issues of common interests about labour mobility.

He further said that the platform has a key role in establishing the principle of protecting the rights of migrant workers, which is the common responsibility of labour-sending and labour-receiving countries.

“Technology is changing demands for various skills and we need to be innovative in meeting changing labour demands. There is a dire need for diversifying skill sets and engagement aimed at developing skills mobility partnerships,” he Tirmizi.

Tirmizi lauded the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue focusing on women in green jobs and that women can fill critical skill gaps in industries, including renewable energy. “Climate change and natural disasters including floods are the gravest challenges that have emphasised the significance of collective efforts to mitigate losses and build back better. The outcome of COP28 under the UAE’s presidency has reaffirmed the need to counter this challenge,” he added.

“Migration and future of work, the relationship between migration and climate change, and the health of migrants complement Abu Dhabi Dialogue' established priorities. These require raising standards of recruitment, addressing mutual recognition and certification of skills, leveraging technology to enhance labour dispute settlement mechanisms and strengthening inter-regional and international cooperation,” the ambassador said.

ALSO READ: