UAE: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Abu Dhabi

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the UAE on Thursday.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court of UAE, received the Pakistan Prime Minister upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi.
This is Sharif's first visit to the UAE since his election in February this year. .
During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet high-level dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions.
The Prime Minister’s visit "marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE," the Pakistan embassy said on Wednesday.
