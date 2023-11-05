UAE: Over Dh1.9 million awarded to winners at Mahzooz draw this week

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes during the time of the closure
Following the recent prize structure change aiming at multiplying the number of winners, Mahzooz Saturday Millions at the 153rd draws awarded 129,035 winners a total of Dh1,904,195 in prize money.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 129,032 winners won as follows:
· 2nd prize: 24 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh6,250 each.
· 3rd prize: 1438 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh104 each.
· 4th prize: 22,211 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 (total: Dh777,385)
· 5th prize: 105,362 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each, (total: Dh526,810)
Three lucky participants won the Triple 100 GUARANTEED raffle prize of Dh300,000, taking home Dh100,000 each.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the prizes mentioned.
