UAE: Over Dh1.7 million awarded to winners with Mahzooz' new prize structure

Mahzooz's new prize structure kicked off this week and saw 116,022 winners take away a total prize of Dh1,727,850.
A 'Triple 100' guaranteed raffle prize of Dh300,000 is part of the new structure, which awarded the holders of ID 38755240, ID 38813912 and ID 38629749 Dh100,000 each.
Although the grand prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, the 148th draw saw winners land the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions.
24 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh6,250 each.
1,242 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh121 each.
18,469 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth Dh35.
96,287 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each.
The new prize structure no longer gives the prize of Dh1 million. The Dh20 million on the other hand remains intact.
Participants matching all the numbers will take away the grand prize of Dh20 million and with four and three numbers matching out of five, they can win Dh150,000 every week. For participants matching two numbers will win Dh35 and those matching just one number can win Dh5.
Three lucky participants from the raffle draw can win a guaranteed prize of Dh100,000 every week.
The results of the draw for this new structure will be announced on September 30.
