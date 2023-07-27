UAE: Over 80,000 Emiratis now working in the private sector, says MoHRE

Condolences will be received at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi at certain hours today until Saturday
More than 80,000 Emiratis are now working in the UAE’s private sector — thanks to the relevant resolutions, policies and programmes of the government that contributed to the evolution of the UAE labour market, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has tweeted.
According to the latest MoHRE report, the number of UAE nationals employed in private companies has gone up by almost three-fold, as compared to 2018, when there were 27,055 Emiratis in the private sector.
The spike was more pronounced in 2022, a year after Nafis — a federal government initiative aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Emiratis — was implemented. Back in 2021, there were 29,810 UAE nationals in the private sector, but their numbers almost doubled at 50,228 at the end of 2022.
Take a look at how the Emiratisation initiative has been progressing since its launch:
Last year, the UAE Cabinet issued a resolution to achieve the two per cent Emiratisation rate and also expanded the Nafis support package. These resulted in another milestone in the nationalisation programme.
Until July 26 this year, MoHRE noted that nearly 17,000 private sector companies are employing over 80,000 Emiratis, marking a 57 per cent increase as compared to figures in 2022, when 50,228 UAE nationals were employed in the private sector.
Distribution
Dubai is on top of all emirates in terms of having Emirati citizens employed in private companies.
Almost five out of 10 or 47.4 per cent of privately-employed Emiratis are in Dubai, followed by Abu Dhabi at 38.6 per cent. Sharjah is in third spot at 7.1 per cent, followed by Ajman, 2.5 per cent; Ras Al Khaimah at 2 per cent; Fujairah at 1.7 per cent; and Umm Al Quwain at 0.7 per cent.
In terms of job categories, the top 10 economic activities that Emiratis are employed in include:
* Business services
* Administrative and support services
* Trade and repair service
* Wholesale and retail
* Construction
* Civil engineering
* Manufacturing industries
* Financial intermediation
* Financial and insurance activities
* Mining and quarrying
Government partners
MoHRE had earlier applauded private companies that complied with the Emiratisation programme, describing them as "partners of the government in achieving Emiratisation which is a national priority."
ALSO READ:
Condolences will be received at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi at certain hours today until Saturday
Rupee should see 'a healthy opening' after which it can be reasonably expected to not do much, says expert
From physical activities to increase stamina to hands-on projects to indulge into one's curiosity, these summer camps are here for the win
The drive encouraged the employees to strictly adhere to hygiene standards, health practices, and protocols
The Arabic hashtag for 'Saeed bin Zayed' and other related keywords were on the trending charts of X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of tweets shared in this morning
In addition to the grand prize, there is a second prize amount of Dh100,000, a third prize of Dh90,000, and seven other cash prizes
There is a possibility of fog or light mist forms on Friday morning in western regions
Effort aims to establish an integrated system and a comprehensive national vision based on modern architectural heritage in the country, from the 1960s until the present day