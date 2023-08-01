UAE: Over 70,000 inspections conducted to improve community health, well-being in Abu Dhabi

Prices are just shy of this year’s high reached in May
Local authorities have conducted more than 73,000 inspection drives in the first half of 2023 across different facilities to improve the health and well-being of community members.
In the first six months of this year, the Public Health Department of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality carried out 73,095 inspection campaigns on all facilities under its jurisdiction.
The municipality has implemented a rigorous and continuous inspection and control plan, targeting service facilities directly related to the health and safety of the community, including barbershops, beauty salons, laundry and ironing facilities, workshops, gyms, toilets, swimming pools, slaughterhouses, and other service outlets.
The inspections include 37,250 visits made to beauty salons and personal care centres, 11,473 to repair and maintenance workshops, 8,675 to laundry and ironing facilities, 9,969 to toilets and building controls, 4,240 to gyms and children’s entertainment centres, and 1,488 to closed cemeteries.
The department noted that the focus was on raising health awareness among the community and adhering to international standards in inspection, control, and the implementation of laws and regulations.
“These efforts aim to protect the well-being of community members and enhance public health,” the department said in a statement.
During the festive season, the municipality expanded the capacity of its slaughterhouses. During the first half of this year, Abu Dhabi’s slaughterhouses successfully processed a total of 309,903 carcasses, including 92,525 carcasses at the Al Shahama automated slaughterhouse, 20,866 at the Al Wathba automated slaughterhouse, 76,472 at the Abu Dhabi automated slaughterhouse, and 120,040 carcasses at the Bani Yas slaughterhouse.
Additionally, during this period, the department successfully fulfilled the requirements for adopting the food safety system ISO 22000 certification. The department held meetings with several national and regional institutions. The municipality welcomed a delegation from the Omani Dhofar Municipality, which assessed the services provided by Abu Dhabi’s slaughterhouses.
