UAE: Over 50% employees feel left behind by fast pace of change at workplace

Fast changes at the workplace are taking a toll on UAE employees and causing concern as more than half – 55 per cent – of professionals are worried that the pace of change has left them behind, according to a new survey released by LinkedIn.

The study revealed that nearly 7 out of 10 – 68 per cent – of professionals in the UAE feel overwhelmed by the rapid pace of workplace change, with 89 per cent seeking support and guidance on how to navigate the change.

The UAE and other advanced countries are witnessing massive changes in workplaces and culture due to the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), handling multi-generational teams, availability of remote workers, automation of tasks by generative AI and replacing physical paperwork with digital files.

“The pace of change at work in the last few years could be seen as relentless — from flexible arrangements to AI integration. Therefore it's hardly surprising that the majority of professionals feel overwhelmed and worried about being left behind. It will be important for workers to stay informed, upskill and continuously learn, as taking these small but important steps will help them build the confidence needed to thrive in this evolving environment,” said Najat Abdalhadi, career expert at LinkedIn, Mena.

He advises employees to look for opportunities for career development continuously, and not only when they want to look for a new opportunity, in order to stay agile.

The study found that the three most significant challenges facing workers in the country are proving they can integrate AI into daily work, managing multi-generational teams and working from the office successfully.

LinkedIn data measured from September 2022 to September 2024 of posts mentioning the keyword 'flexible work' on the platform.

Globally, LinkedIn data showed a 123 per cent increase in posts mentioning flexible work over the last two years; a topic that continues to be top of mind for professionals as more companies evolve their return to office mandates.

Experience alone isn’t enough

The LinkedIn survey found that more than half of UAE professionals – 53 per cent – acknowledge that experience alone won't carry them through, while 40 per cent say continuous learning is critical in getting ahead and 56 per cent say they need guidance on the skills needed to navigate workplace change. At the same time, only 35 per cent feel they can rely on their manager to help navigate periods of change in their job, and 58 per cent think their company is struggling to adapt to all the changes impacting work, highlighting that today's workers need more help finding their path forward than ever before. LinkedIn's career experts advised professionals to stay up-to-date with the latest news and insights from trusted experts to understand how these developments impact your daily work and what they might look like in the future. The experts said change is hard and it's okay to feel nervous, but professionals must try to approach the process with an open mind. "With a willingness to learn, you can build knowledge in areas that will make navigating change easier. Take AI, for instance. Practising prompt writing or using AI to take meeting notes will make it easier to use these tools in the future."