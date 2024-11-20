UAE: Over 1,900 private firms violated Emiratisation policies since second half of 2022

A UAE authority announced that 1,934 private companies were found violating Emiratisations policies from mid-2022 till 19 November 2024 on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said these companies hired 3,035 UAE nationals in violation of policies and engaged in fake Emiratisation in order to hit targets.

Meanwhile, over 22,000 private firms hired Emiratis in compliance with Emiratisation policies during the same period.

The authority said any attempts to evade Emiratisation obligations will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.

Violating firms will be slapped with a fine between Dh20,000 and Dh500,000. Depending on the severity of the case, the violating company will be referred to the Public Prosecution.

The authority reminded companies that it will further classify violating establishments in the lowest levels within Mohre's systems. Lastly, the firm will be required to pay all required financial contributions and achieve actual Emiratisation targets.