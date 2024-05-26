UAE: Over 100,000 citizens work in private sector, says Sheikh Mohammed

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 11:56 AM Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 12:12 PM

The number of citizens working in the private sector has crossed more than 100,000 citizens for the first time in the history of the UAE.

Encouraging figures released on Sunday revealed that 70,000 Emiratis have successfully secured jobs at private companies in the last two and a half years, a direct result of the impactful Nafis employment programme launched by President Sheikh Mohamed in September 2021.

Reviewing the Emiratisation strategy in the private sector, Sheikh Mohammed, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lauded the generous support of Dh24 billion for the programme and the launch of "many legislations that support and stimulate Emiratisation in the private sector and accelerated economic growth in our country."

Earlier in the month, the UAE Cabinet decided that Emirati applicants with at least three years of experience in private sector companies will be given priority in federal government jobs.

“Experience in the private sector will be added as one of the (requirements) when appointing an employee to the federal government,” the Cabinet said.

Taking to social media Sheikh Mohammed wrote: "Our private sector and our government sector work in harmony and integration. The national and non-citizen workforce enjoy hundreds of thousands of opportunities provided by our national economy. Our goal is to add 100,000 new jobs for citizens during the next three years."

Nafis programme

Since the launch of the Nafis programme, the UAE has been encouraging Emiratis to take up jobs in the private sector.