UAE: Over 100 tactical teams from 48 countries compete for $260,000 in SWAT Challenge

A total of 114 tactical teams from 48 countries are set to compete and vie for $260,000 in prizes in the sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge kicking off on February 1 at Al Ruwayyah Training City in Dubai.

This year’s edition marks a significant milestone, “welcoming teams from eight countries participating for the first time, alongside five women’s teams and six debut entries from police colleges and academies,” Dubai Police said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

“The UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 has become the largest event of its kind, drawing tactical units from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, said Maj-Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Dubai Police assistant commander-in-chief for operations.

He noted participation has surged year after year, with 73 teams competing last year, 55 teams in 2023, and 34 teams in 2022. The inaugural global edition in 2019 saw 61 teams.

Geared up for action

Teams will compete showing their skills, strategies, and stamina during tactical operations. There will be five event, including tactical challenge, assault challenge, officer rescue competition, tower challenge, and obstacle course challenge. Points will be awarded daily, with the top three teams celebrated each evening. The grand finale will honour the overall champions who earn the highest cumulative scores. "We have mobilised all resources to ensure the challenge reflects Dubai's reputation for unparalleled excellence in hosting international police and sports events. Participating teams have already begun pre-event preparations at Al Ruwayyah Training City," noted Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, chairman of the organising committee.