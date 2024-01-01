UAE opens desalination plants in Rafah to pump water to Gaza

Service opportunities will directly support various target groups including senior citizens, people of determination, and other segments of the community
UAE, on Sunday, officially opened the water desalination plants set up by the authorities in the Egyptian city of Rafah to pump drinking water to the residents of the Gaza Strip.
In implementation to the directives of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, on Sunday, opened the water desalination plants.
The UAE has established six stations with a total capacity of 1,200,000 gallons per day to pump water to the Gaza Strip, benefiting over 600,000 people. The stations were completed in less than three weeks.
The establishment of desalination plants comes within the humanitarian operation 'Gallant Knight 3' that was ordered by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to provide relief to the fraternal people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip, reflecting the UAE's historical stances that support the Palestinians, and standing by their side during the difficult circumstances they face.
Sheikh Shakhboot emphasised that the UAE continues its humanitarian endeavours in supporting the Palestinians and assisting them to overcome these difficult circumstances, especially children and women, indicating that the establishment of these stations aims to ensure the provision of clean and sustainable potable water to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Sheikh Shakhboot was accompanied by a delegation that included senior officials from various official agencies and humanitarian organisations in the country, in addition to a number of members of the Federal National Council.
The successful water pumping process into the Gaza Strip addresses the scarcity of clean water for the population, providing necessary daily drinking water to shelter centres.
ALSO READ:
Service opportunities will directly support various target groups including senior citizens, people of determination, and other segments of the community
The decision by Sharjah and Pakistan to mute celebrations was deeply felt within the community residing in the emirate
Abu Dhabi National Hotels will operate these hotels under Kempinski, JW Marriott and Autograph Collection Hotels banners
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety
The festival has introduced a range of natural and homemade products, showcasing the versatility of honey and its wax
The exercise may be accompanied be the movement of military units
The country's veteran storm chaser calls Jebel Jais a winter wonderland
The Dubai Crown Prince appreciates the event showcasing Hatta as a unique and authentic destination featuring exceptional tourist sites