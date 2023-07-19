UAE: Opening date of Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi revealed

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the head of state upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi
Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple will be opened to the public in February, top representatives from the BAPS Hindu Mandir said. Representatives noted the opening celebrations will be the biggest “festival of harmony”.
“BAPS Hindu Mandir will be a spiritual oasis for global harmony. This festival will be a celebration that will bring India's art, values and culture to the UAE.”
The grand temple, taking shape on a massive 27-acre land in Abu Mureikhah, will be inaugurated on February 14, 2024, with a Vedic ceremony led by His Holiness Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj. The “enlightening celebration of deep spirituality and faith” is an invitation-only event, the temple said in a statement.
On February 15, Indian community members in the country will be able to join the celebrations through a public dedication assembly in the presence of Swami Maharaj. Participation for this ceremony requires prior registration.
BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is getting built under the supervision of temple head Brahmaviharidas Swami, will be made open to the general public on February 18, 2024. “Events and religious ceremonies before this day will be reserved for the registered and invited only,” the temple reiterated in a statement.
It was in August 2015 that the UAE government allotted land to build a temple in Abu Dhabi. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, gifted the land during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE. The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in February 2018.
The pink sandstone structure is expected to last more than 1,000 years.
For further details regarding the opening ceremony and registration, worshippers can download the app Festival of Harmony or visit https://festivalofharmony.ae.
ALSO READ:
UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the head of state upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi
Prime minister introduces initiative that will enable overseas Pakistanis to get their handsets registered without paying any taxes
The country has added an impressive 107 destinations to its visa-free score since 2013, climbing 44 places in the ranking over the past 10 years
The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts weather to be fair to partly cloudy
The prominent Kerala leader is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen
The prominent leader was undergoing cancer treatment and breathed his last in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning
Both the leaders discussed further advancing economic, trade and investment ties, and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE
In April, the Ministry of Economy warned of fines of no less than Dh10,000 for overpricing with the penalty increased up to Dh200,000 for repeat violations