UAE: Omar Al Olama listed on Time's '100 most influential young people' globally

Omar Al Olama, the UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, was listed on Time's 'Next' list.
The list includes the most influential young people around the world.
Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praised the minister's achievement.
"We in the UAE are proud of Omar Al Olama’s selection in the TIME 100 Next list, which includes the most influential young people around the world who have had a prominent role in positively influencing their communities. We are proud of his selection in the global TIME lists," wrote the leader, taking to X.
Previously this year, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Faisal Al Bannai were the UAE citizens listed on Time's 100 most influential people in AI.
