UAE-Oman travel: Road tripping this Eid? Here's how to get car insurance

As the Eid Al Fitr holidays kickstart soon, many residents in the UAE are making plans to travel outside the country. Oman, with its beautiful mountains and beaches and being not very far, is a top choice.
A road trip to the Sultanate is also much favoured as it costs a lot less than air tickets.
However, you could face long queues and some heavy traffic during this peak time as has been observed on previous Eids and long weekends.
To speed up the process and ensure there are no further obstacles, besides your visa and passport, you need to have the following car-related documents ready at the border post:
The orange card is a must when travelling to the neighbouring country of Oman as it ensures any vehicle-related damage and accidents are covered and compensated. Here's how you can get it:
