UAE offers condolences to Zvi Kogan's family, thanks Turkey for help in arresting 3 suspects

People carry the coffin of Israeli rabbi, Zvi Kogan. Photo: Reuters

The UAE expressed its condolences to the family of Zvi Kogan, who was murdered while residing in the country. On Tuesday, the UAE also thanked Turkey for cooperating with the arrest of suspects in the killing of the Israeli-Moldovan rabbi.

On Monday, the authorities released the names and shared images of the three Uzbek suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of Kogan. Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs said his government has been closely cooperating with the UAE and Israeli authorities in the investigation.

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the professionalism of the relevant Emirati authorities overseeing the case and managing it in a way that does not affect the course of the ongoing investigations.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among diverse religions and cultures, and to safeguarding the security of the UAE’s society and ensuring the highest standards of safety for all.

Kogan, who was living in Abu Dhabi with his wife, was laid to rest in Kfar Habad, Israel on Monday. The Moldovan resident Zvi Kogan holds dual Israeli citizenship in addition to the official nationality registered in the formal residency documents in the UAE.

He was reported missing by his family last week. After an extensive search and investigation, authorities found his body, and three suspects were arrested.