UAE offers condolences over deaths in Georgia landslide

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Georgia for the victims of the landslide accident which occurred in the Racha region.
The landslide killed and injured a number of people, leaving dozens missing, and causing severe damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Georgia, its friendly people, and the families of the victims. It also wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
