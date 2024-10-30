UAE offers condolences to Spain over deaths in floods

A resident cleans her house in a street covered in mud following flood in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain, on October 30, 2024. Photo: AFP

The United Arab Emirates has offered its condolences to the Kingdom of Spain after flash floods killed dozens in the European country with the toll expected to rise.

Several areas in Spain were lashed by torrential rains since the beginning of the week, which has also led to substantial damage to property.