UAE offers condolences to South Korea over plane crash

UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Korea and its sincere condolences over a plane crash that left dozens of people dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to South Korea, its friendly people, and the families of the victims of this painful tragedy.

South Korea has declared 7-day mourning for the incident that killed 179. This was the deadliest air accident ever in South Korea; the Jeju Air plane belly-landed and veered off the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport.

The control tower issued a bird strike warning and shortly afterward the pilots declared mayday and then attempted to land, a transport ministry official said.

Bereaved families huddled in the arrival area, weeping as the names of the victims were announced; a temporary morgue was established, and medics and soldiers combed the area.

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae has apologised for the plane crash, bowing deeply during a television briefing. "At present, it is difficult to determine the cause of the accident and we must wait for the official investigation announcement from the relevant government agencies. Regardless of the cause of the accident, I fully feel responsibility as the CEO."