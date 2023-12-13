UAE

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attack victims

The country also expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, aimed at undermining security and stability

By WAM

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 12:29 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Pakistan, over the victims of a terrorist attack that targeted an army base in Dera Ismail Khan district, north western Pakistan, which resulted in dozens of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability, in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere ‏condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, ‏and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

