UAE offers condolences to Kuwait over deaths in fire

The country also expressed its solidarity, and wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured

By WAM

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 3:45 PM

The United Arab Emirates conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the State of Kuwait over victims of fire in a building in the Mangaf area, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Kuwait, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

