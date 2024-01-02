UAE offers condolences to Japan over victims of deadly earthquake

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 4:59 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Japan over the victims of the earthquake that struck the center of the country, killing and injuring dozens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Japan and its friendly people, as well as the families and relatives of the victims in this painful tragedy.

It wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured in the tragedy.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: