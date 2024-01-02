UAE

UAE offers condolences to Japan over victims of deadly earthquake

The 7.6 magnitude quake prompted residents to flee to higher ground as tsunami waves hit the country's west coast

Web Desk
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 4:59 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Japan over the victims of the earthquake that struck the center of the country, killing and injuring dozens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Japan and its friendly people, as well as the families and relatives of the victims in this painful tragedy.

It wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured in the tragedy.

