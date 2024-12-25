Wed, Dec 25, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 24, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE offers condolences to Azerbaijan over plane crash victims

The Ministry also expressed sympathy to the families of the victims of this tragedy

Published: Wed 25 Dec 2024, 6:06 PM

Updated: Wed 25 Dec 2024, 6:16 PM

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan and its sincere condolences over the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan, which resulted in dozens of casualties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its sympathy to Azerbaijan and its friendly people, and to the families of the victims of this painful tragedy, and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.

