UAE offers condolences over victims of school fire, factory explosion in China

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of China over victims of a fire that took place in a school dormitory in Fangcheng county in Henan Province.
The country also extended its sympathies with the families of victims of a factory explosion in Jiangsu province, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of China, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
