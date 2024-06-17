UAE: Now, your car can be towed away as authorities tighten parking rules

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 8:44 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 10:55 PM

Starting this Wednesday (June 19), those violating various parking rules in Abu Dhabi's Al Ain city risk having their vehicles towed away by the authorities.

Strict curbs have come into force with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), announcing the launch of the vehicle towing service.

According to Abu Dhabi Mobility, vehicles in Al Ain will be towed on the basis of the violation committed. For instance, vehicles found without license plates in the parking area will be towed immediately to the Mawaqif Vehicle Impounding Yard at Al Ain industrial area.

In addition, vehicles will be towed if they are displayed for sale, used for commercial, advertising, or promotional purposes, or if they occupy a parking space without a permit or with an expired permit.

The vehicle towing service is meant to push enforcement of the Mawaqif Regulation Law aimed at regulating public parking usage and improve traffic flow across the city's areas.

Abu Dhabi Mobility also called on the public in Al Ain City to comply with the Mawaqif Parking system so as to avoid vehicle towing and fines.

It stressed on the importance of complying with the regulations for managing and organising public parking at all times. It urged the public to park correctly and in designated areas, avoid parking in prohibited zones, and not obstruct vehicle movement to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure community safety and security.