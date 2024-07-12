UAE: Now, use app to get heavy vehicles tested in Ras Al Khaimah

Photo: X/ Ras Al Khaimah

Heavy vehicle drivers in Ras Al Khaimah can now request for an evaluation through the Ministry of Interior (MOI) app.

In a social media post, Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that the smart testing system through the app will make it easy for heavy vehicle drivers to request for an evaluation of their driving.

The heavy vehicle operator simply has to order the service through the MOI app, and the inspector will be directly dispatched to the location to conduct the test.

The smart system will evaluate the performance of the driver and the results of the evaluation will then be encoded to the internal systems. The app will then let the heave vehicle operator know whether he passed or failed the evaluation. In case the operator fails, the app will show the reasons, letting the driver know which parts of his driving need improving.

This new initiative aims to contribute to improvement of the heavy driving skills of workers while improving operational efficiency.

This was launched to ensure the continuous improvement of the quality of inspection processes, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.